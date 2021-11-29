Exclusive Photos: Bruiser Thanksgiving 2021

Not even the biting cold can stop the Bruiser Brigade. With live music back and better than ever, Paste had the chance to spend the night before Thanksgiving with one of hip-hop’s most exciting stables for Danny Brown’s annual Bruiser Thanksgiving as it entered its eighth year. With a stacked lineup featuring underground superstar Redveil, famed Detroit producer Helluva, comedian Zack Fox and the full cast of Bruiser Brigade, the show was an eclectic display of some of the most promising and exciting talent in music right now. Enjoy some exclusive photos, courtesy of Paste.

Redveil



Helluva



Zack Fox



Zack Fox



Bfb Da Packman



Bruiser Wolf



Fat Ray



Raphy



Quentin Ahmad da God



J.U.S.



Quentin Ahmad da God



Bruiser Wolf and Apropros



Zelooperz



Danny Brown and Zelooperz



Danny Brown and Skywlkr



Danny Brown



Danny Brown

