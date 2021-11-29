Exclusive Photos: Bruiser Thanksgiving 2021

By Jade Gomez  |  November 29, 2021  |  4:00pm
Photo by Jade Gomez Music Features Bruiser Brigade
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Exclusive Photos: Bruiser Thanksgiving 2021

Not even the biting cold can stop the Bruiser Brigade. With live music back and better than ever, Paste had the chance to spend the night before Thanksgiving with one of hip-hop’s most exciting stables for Danny Brown’s annual Bruiser Thanksgiving as it entered its eighth year. With a stacked lineup featuring underground superstar Redveil, famed Detroit producer Helluva, comedian Zack Fox and the full cast of Bruiser Brigade, the show was an eclectic display of some of the most promising and exciting talent in music right now. Enjoy some exclusive photos, courtesy of Paste.

Redveil

Helluva
helluva-bt-1.jpg

DSC_0227.jpg

Zack Fox
zack-bt-1.jpg

Zack Fox
zack-bt-2.jpg

Bfb Da Packman
bfb-bt-1.jpg

Bruiser Wolf
bt-wolf-2.jpg

Fat Ray
fatray-bt-1.jpg

Raphy
raphy-bt-1.jpg

Quentin Ahmad da God
quentin-bt-1.jpg

J.U.S.
jus-bt-1.jpg

Quentin Ahmad da God
quentin-bt-3.jpg

Bruiser Wolf and Apropros
wolf-bt-1.jpg

Zelooperz
zelooperz-bt-1.jpg

Danny Brown and Zelooperz
dbz-bt-1.jpg

Danny Brown and Skywlkr
dbs-bt-1.jpg

Danny Brown
danny-bt-1.jpg

Danny Brown
danny-bt-2.jpg

Tags

bfb da packman

bruiser thanksgiving

danny brown

helluva

j.u.s.

quentin ahmad da god

raphy

redveil

zack fox

More from Bruiser Brigade 
Also in Music