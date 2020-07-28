Brutus Announce Live Album Live in Ghent, Release "Cemetery" Video

Belgian trio Brutus have announced a new live album, Live in Ghent, out Oct. 23 via Sargent House. Today, they released a live video for “Cemetery,” a track from their 2019 LP Nest, which Paste dubbed “an album of incredible scope and emotional tension.”

As if their recorded music isn’t noisy enough, these live tracks explode with even more energy—raw and unfiltered. The four-minute “Cemetery” is dynamic and relentless, unfurling with metallic instrumentals, and it’s especially impressive watching lead vocalist Stefanie Mannaerts behind the drum kit.

The band explains:

When the real world went into lockdown, early March 2020, a year of live music disappeared before our eyes. Going on tour, playing festivals, watching bands, it’s all gone. It was as hard for us as it has been for everybody involved in live music. As a remedy, we took the time to look back on what we had already done and collected the footage we had of our previous shows. Painful and healing at the same time. That’s when we stumbled upon the recordings of our show at Handelsbeurs in Ghent, May 2019. A hometown show we fully recorded and filmed after a period of touring, in front of all our family and friends.

We know it’s just a recording and not even close to the real feeling we had on stage or the energy we got back from the crowd in the room, but looking back, almost a year later, we feel absolutely proud about that show.

Preorder Live in Ghent here, and watch their performance of “Cemetery” below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

01. Fire

02. Cemetery

03. Horde II

04. Drive

05. War

06. Justice de Julia II

07. Child

08. Space

09. Techno

10. Distance

11. All Along

12. Sugar Dragon