Belgian Heavy Rockers Brutus Share New Single "Sand," Cancel U.S. Tour Dates

Belgian heavy rockers Brutus released their second album Nest nearly a year ago today, and they’ve just shared a new song “Sand,” which was recorded during their Nest sessions. The track comes with a video featuring live footage from their recent show in Ghent. Brutus also announced the cancelation of their upcoming U.S. live dates. Stay tuned for updates on future or rescheduled shows.

“Sand” is dark, meditative post-hardcore at its best. Drummer Stefanie Mannaerts’ voice carries with such melodic beauty, and this song capitalizes on both the muscular and atmospheric sides of Nest, which Paste featured in our list of 20 Best Punk Albums of 2019. Brutus’ pummeling pace and dynamic sonics make them a band to watch, and if their recent live videos are any indication, they’re an intense, must-see live act, too.

The band said in a statement, “If we want to share awesome moments like these again in the near future, we all need to be responsible concerning the COVID-19 virus measures and stay home.”

Listen to “Sand” below, and read our review of Nest here.