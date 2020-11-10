BTS Announce Tracklist for Deluxe Album BE

BTS revealed the tracklist today for their forthcoming deluxe album BE, out on Nov. 20.

Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’ management, said in a statement to Variety:

The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.’ For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music-making process but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc.…This new project offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most ‘BTS-ish’ music yet.

Fans were overjoyed by the tracklist announcement and took to Twitter to break down the album credits. Following BE’s release, BTS are also debuting a performance of the album’s lead single “Life Goes On” at the American Music Awards on Nov. 22.

View BTS’ full BE tracklist below. Read Paste’s coverage of prior single “Dynamite” here.

BE Tracklist:

01. Life Goes On

02. Fly to My Room

03. Blue & Grey

04. Skit

05. Telepathy

06. Dis-ease

07. Stay

08. Dynamite