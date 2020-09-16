BTS Drop New Trailer for Mobile Game BTS Universe Story

BTS are back with a 10-minute trailer, giving fans the first look into their new game BTS Universe Story, out Sept. 24.

Combining live and animated visuals of the seven members, BTS Universe Story is an interactive game controlled by the players’ choices. It will also contain various modes of gameplay, including “Story Creation” to form a new narrative and “Collection” to change BTS’ outfits.

The band’s new game will be available on both Apple and Android stores and is another collaboration with Netmarble. BTS released a game with the company last summer called BTS World, giving fans a chance to play as the group’s manager.

Watch the trailer for BTS’ upcoming game BTS Universe Story below. Read Paste’s 2019 feature on the band’s first video game here.