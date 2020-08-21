BTS' New Song "Dynamite" Explodes Into Bright Disco Pop

BTS are back with a brand new single and music video for “Dynamite,” their first full English-language single that still fuses the BTS sound with bubbly disco influences.

The band also dons nostalgic fashion choices in the music video as they dance and have a great time in front of several aesthetic backdrops. To no surprise, the “Dynamite” video is believed to have shattered another YouTube record, as the Army, BTS’ fanbase, typically does for most of their past videos.

After dropping their latest album MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 , BTS were planning to spend the months touring across the world. Instead, while the pandemic had other plans, the seven members set out to create more music that could bring joy to Army fans and new ones alike—which is exactly what “Dynamite” does.

BTS’ first official TV performance of their new song “Dynamite” will premiere at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30.

Watch the video for BTS’ “Dynamite” below, and read our 2017 interview with the band here.