Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian Announce EP, Release Single

Burt Bacharach and Golden Hour writer and producer Daniel Tashian have announced a forthcoming EP, Blue Umbrella, and have shared a new single, “Bells of St. Augustine.” Blue Umbrella is the first music Bacharach has shared in 15 years, and is a dream collaboration for Tashian.

“Daniel’s instincts are always right on target,” says Bacharach. “Musically, he’s got the chord before I’ve got the chord, when I can’t find the chord. I appreciate it so much. He hears impeccably. He brings to the table a great lyric sense. He tells a great story. He also brings some valuable music stuff. It’s a really collaborative thing.”

“There’s nothing I’d rather do than make music with Burt Bacharach,” says Tashian. “They say you shouldn’t meet your heroes because they’ll disappoint you. But I haven’t found that about Burt.”

Listen to “Bells of St. Augustine” below.

01. Bells of St. Augustine

02. Whistling in the Dark

03. Blue Umbrella

04. Midnight Watch

05. We Go Way Back