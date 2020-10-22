Buzzcocks Announce 1977-1980 7" Singles Boxset

Domino Records has announced the release of a Buzzcocks 7” boxset, which arrives on Jan. 15, 2021. The boxset contains 12 singles that the band released for United Artists Records between 1977-1980. It also features a six-page booklet written by acclaimed author and punk chronicler Clinton Heylin. Many of the tracks on the forthcoming boxset were compiled and released on the band’s landmark 1979 album Singles Going Steady.

Watch the official video for “What Do I Get” below, and pre-order the boxset here. Keep scrolling for the complete list of singles included in the boxset.

Buzzcocks 1977-1980 7” Singles Boxset

Orgasm Addict / Whatever Happened Too…?

What Do I Get / Oh Shit

I Don’t Mind / Autonomy

Love You More / Noise Annoys

Ever Fallen In Love With Someone (You Shouldn’t’ve) / Just Lust

Promises / Lipstick

Everybody’s Happy Nowadays / Why Can’t I Touch It?

Harmony In My Head / Something’s Gone Wrong Again

You Say You Don’t Love Me / Raison D’Etre

Part 1 – Are Everything / Why She’s A Girl From The Chainstore

Part 2 – Strange Thing / Airwaves Dream

Part 3 – Running Free / What Do You Know