Hear Cage The Elephant Perform Songs From Their Debut Album on This Day in 2009

Bowling Green, Ky. band Cage The Elephant are one of the biggest rock groups of the past decade, and it all started with their 2008 self-titled album. On this day (May 18) in 2009, the band stopped by the Daytrotter Studio to perform four songs from that album: “Tiny Little Robots,” “Lotus,” “Judas” and “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked.” The latter track, led by slide guitar and vocalist Matt Shultz’ swift, attitude-filled delivery, went on to become one of their best-known tracks.

Cage The Elephant has performed at some of the world’s biggest festivals in recent years, building a reputation as an electrifying live act. Over the years, Paste has seen the band at festivals like Shaky Knees, Outside Lands and Lollapalooza.

The band’s fifth and latest album, Social Cues, arrived last year, and Paste contributor Andy Crump wrote in a lukewarm review, “when the music stops, so does Social Cues’ effect.” They recently released an updated version of their album track “Broken Boy,” with an appearance from Iggy Pop, which you can listen to here.

Hear Cage The Elephant perform for Daytrotter in 2009 below.