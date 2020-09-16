Tonight on Quaran-Torials: Cage The Elephant's Nick Bockrath Teaches Guitar

Quaran-Torials is our ongoing weekly Instagram live series, happening every Thursday night at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST over on our Instagram (@pastemagazine). Some of our favorite folks—including musicians, actors, drink connoisseurs, comedians, authors and more!—will teach us something new each week, from cocktail recipes to incense curation to guitar lessons.

Tonight’s Quaran-Torials guest is Nick Bockrath, lead guitarist in beloved rock band Cage The Elephant. Nick will teach and perform several Cage The Elephant songs during tonight’s episode. Also of note: Cage The Elephant released their fifth studio album, Social Cues, last year. Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST on our Instagram and find more details below. Don’t miss it! Further down, revisit Cage The Elephant’s 2009 Daytrotter session.