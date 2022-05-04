Camp Trash Announce Debut Album The Long Way, The Slow Way, Share "Let It Ride" Video

Florida rockers Camp Trash first made waves in 2021 with their acclaimed debut EP Downtiming, and now the wait for their first full-length is nearly over. The Long Way, The Slow Way is coming this summer, out July 1 on Count Your Lucky Stars, and the video for lead single “Let It Ride” is out now.
“Let It Ride” feels like a statement of intent: Camp Trash are going their own way, however long and slow it may be, and they’re not looking back. “My best, I guess, ‘no excuses and no regrets’ / Keep no record of wrong or the money I spent,” sings vocalist and guitarist Bryan Gorman. Crunching power chords from Gorman and guitarist (and Paste contributor) Keegan Bradford move in lockstep with Levi Bradford and Alex Roberts’ low end, with backing harmonies and searing riffs seeing the track through its anthemic crescendo. Camp Trash couch their all-too-relatable struggles “to feel less insane” in relentlessly hooky guitar-rock that feels nostalgic and new at the same time.
Tomorrow night (May 5), Camp Trash kick off a U.S. tour supporting Spanish Love Songs and Save Face, which culminates in a May 29 set at So What!? Festival in Dallas.
Watch the “Let It Ride” video (shot by Aaron Oberdick) below, and see the details of The Long Way, The Slow Way and Camp Trash’s tour dates further down. You can preorder their album here.
The Long Way, The Slow Way Tracklist:
01. Mind Yr Own
02. Pursuit
03. Weird Florida
04. Another Harsh Toyotathon
05. Enough Explaining
06. Poured Out
07. Lake Erie Boys
08. Let It Ride
09. Soft
10. Church Bells
11. Riley
12. Feel Something
The Long Way, The Slow Way Art:
Camp Trash Tour Dates:
May
05 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
06 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
07 – Palatine, IL @ Durty Nellie’s
08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
10 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
12 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
13 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
14 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
15 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents
19 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
20 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House
21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
22 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
24 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall
25 – Birmingham, AL @ Ghost Train Brewing Co.
26 – Memphis, TN @ Carolina Watershed
27 – Springfield, MO @ Odyssey Lounge
29 – Dallas, TX @ So What!? Festival