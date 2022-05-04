Camp Trash Announce Debut Album The Long Way, The Slow Way, Share "Let It Ride" Video

Florida rockers Camp Trash first made waves in 2021 with their acclaimed debut EP Downtiming, and now the wait for their first full-length is nearly over. The Long Way, The Slow Way is coming this summer, out July 1 on Count Your Lucky Stars, and the video for lead single “Let It Ride” is out now.

“Let It Ride” feels like a statement of intent: Camp Trash are going their own way, however long and slow it may be, and they’re not looking back. “My best, I guess, ‘no excuses and no regrets’ / Keep no record of wrong or the money I spent,” sings vocalist and guitarist Bryan Gorman. Crunching power chords from Gorman and guitarist (and Paste contributor) Keegan Bradford move in lockstep with Levi Bradford and Alex Roberts’ low end, with backing harmonies and searing riffs seeing the track through its anthemic crescendo. Camp Trash couch their all-too-relatable struggles “to feel less insane” in relentlessly hooky guitar-rock that feels nostalgic and new at the same time.

Tomorrow night (May 5), Camp Trash kick off a U.S. tour supporting Spanish Love Songs and Save Face, which culminates in a May 29 set at So What!? Festival in Dallas.

Watch the “Let It Ride” video (shot by Aaron Oberdick) below, and see the details of The Long Way, The Slow Way and Camp Trash’s tour dates further down. You can preorder their album here.

The Long Way, The Slow Way Tracklist:

01. Mind Yr Own

02. Pursuit

03. Weird Florida

04. Another Harsh Toyotathon

05. Enough Explaining

06. Poured Out

07. Lake Erie Boys

08. Let It Ride

09. Soft

10. Church Bells

11. Riley

12. Feel Something

The Long Way, The Slow Way Art:

Camp Trash Tour Dates:

May

05 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

06 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

07 – Palatine, IL @ Durty Nellie’s

08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

10 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

12 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

13 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

14 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

15 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents

19 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

20 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

22 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

24 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall

25 – Birmingham, AL @ Ghost Train Brewing Co.

26 – Memphis, TN @ Carolina Watershed

27 – Springfield, MO @ Odyssey Lounge

29 – Dallas, TX @ So What!? Festival