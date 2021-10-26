Car Seat Headrest Announce North American Tour for 2022

As we approach the end of the year (finally!), some of our favorite bands are already giving us things to look forward to. Car Seat Headrest is one of them, announcing a North American tour for 2022. Support for the tour will be handled by Bartees Strange for the U.S. dates and Floral Tattoo for Canada.

The tour, which kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota in March, will make stops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and other major cities before finishing their United States run in Boulder, Colorado. The band will then cross the border into Canada for their final date in Vancouver, British Columbia at the end of May.

In a statement released on the band’s social media, they said:

You are formally invited to a venue near you to partake in The CAR SEAT HEADREST MASQUERADE TOUR for a night of music, dancing, and identity loss.

We are deeply excited to crawl out of our pit and onto the spot lit stage once more. For a few hours on a spring night, you too can slip out of your mind and into the ever-changing shared world of the theater.

We ask that you wear a mask (you know which kind) and invite you to accouter yourself in whatever further costumery you please. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test will be required. At some venues only proof of vaccine will be accepted – check your local venue to receive details.

The announcement comes after the ambitious Making a Door Less Open, which saw Will Toledo and co. take a more experimental route with electronic textures. The band has also released two EPs: MADLO: Remixes and MADLO: Influences.

Below, listen to Car Seat Headrest’s cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “March of the Pigs.” Keep scrolling for complete details of the band’s 2022 tour, which you can purchase tickets for here.

Car Seat Headrest Masquerade Tour Dates

March

16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater #

17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater #

18 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater #

20 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic #

22 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

25 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA #

26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

April

01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #

02 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem #

022 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater #

05 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #

08 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate #

09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle #

10 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

23 ­- Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

24 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater #

26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

29 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

May

01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater #

08 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC #

10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

11 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre #

20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom %

(# w/ Bartees Strange)

(% w/ Floral Tattoo)