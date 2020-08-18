Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Video For New Song "Me And The Boys In The Band"

Carly Rae Jepsen shared a video for her brand new song “Me And The Boys In the Band.” The track serves as a bubbly tribute to music, life on the road and those who help Jepsen do just that. The video, filmed in quarantine, manages to make the most of the situation in a creative way.

Jepsen says of the new song:

On the road. That was the life. I miss travel and performing and my band mates who over the years have become my adopted brother. Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band. Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more. Till then a from home “pick me up” song from all of us to you. Me and the boys and the band! Big thanks to Jack Antonoff, Tavish Crowe, Jared Manerika and Nik Pesut for making this jam come together from a distance.

Jepsen is also set to host a virtual karaoke party on Aug. 27 to coincide with the fifth anniversary of her album E*MO*TION. The event will take place on YouTube at 6 p.m EST.

Watch Carly Rae Jepsen’s video for “Me And The Boys In The Band” below.