Carly Rae Jepsen Surprise-Releases New Album Dedicated Side B

Surprise! The long-rumored Dedicated Side B is here.

This morning Carly Rae Jepsen released the companion record to last year’s Dedicated without any warning, but we’re certainly not complaining. Dedicated arrived a year ago almost to the day, on May 17, 2019. We named it one of the best albums of last year.

Jepsen left fans with a message after this morning’s album ambush, writing, “I hope it makes yah dance your pants off!”:

Dedicated Side B is 12-songs-long and features contributions by Jack Antonoff, Theo Katzman, Devonté Hynes and Ariel Rechtshaid.

Watch the lyric video for “This Love Isn’t Crazy below,” and then stream/purchase Dedicated Side B via the method of your choice right here. Keep scrolling for the Dedicated Side B album art.