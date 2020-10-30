Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen's New Song "It's Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries"

By Lexi Lane  |  October 30, 2020  |  10:52am
Photo by Natalie O'Moore
Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen's New Song "It's Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries"

Carly Rae Jepsen jumped straight into the holiday spirit early, with the release of her new song “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries.”

A synth-filled holiday song complete with lyrics detailing dinnertime debacles (“My uncle made it worse by talking politics / I had a few opinions / Might’ve started a fight”) make “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” a modern spin on the season.

Jepsen said in a statement about the song:

“I love the old-fashioned movies and the family traditions and the excitement of gifting presents and decorating the tree, but each year the pressure to have the perfect Christmas always ends in tears. I call it Christmas versus expectation.”

Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s new song “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” below.

