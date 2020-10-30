Carly Rae Jepsen jumped straight into the holiday spirit early, with the release of her new song “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries.”

A synth-filled holiday song complete with lyrics detailing dinnertime debacles (“My uncle made it worse by talking politics / I had a few opinions / Might’ve started a fight”) make “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” a modern spin on the season.

Jepsen said in a statement about the song:

“I love the old-fashioned movies and the family traditions and the excitement of gifting presents and decorating the tree, but each year the pressure to have the perfect Christmas always ends in tears. I call it Christmas versus expectation.”

Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s new song “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” below.