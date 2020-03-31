London-Based Band caroline Release New Songs and Video Speaking to COVID-19 Crisis

During these coronavirus times, many artists are pushing back the releases of their new music (tears). However, the London-based three-piece band caroline, who Paste recently highlighted as a British band to know in 2020, released two new tracks Tuesday, which coincidentally are perfect for easy listening while working from home.

New from Rough Trade Records, caroline’s two singles, “Dark blue” and “BRJ,” are available across DSPs now and will be released as a 12” single on April 24.

The new songs are musically beautiful as the members of caroline (Jasper Llewellyn, Mike O’Malley, Casper Hughes) play everything from cello, violin, electric guitar and even the trumpet. The group brings together shared influences to create their sound, such as midwestern emo guitar music, Appalachian folk, minimalist classical and various forms of dance music.

Along with releasing the tracks, caroline released a music video for “Dark blue,” but it’s not exactly how they wanted it to play out, as they explain in a statement:

We have developed this video in parallel with the escalating COVID-19 situation and the influence of the crisis on the editing process has been inevitable. Central features of the video have taken on a new significance in light of this. The video shows a city that could be a lot of places in the world right now—the lights are on, the city is being powered, but its inhabitants are hidden. It shows skyscrapers that sit, ominously frozen, waiting to be reactivated. The video tries to animate these buildings beyond their status as symbols of global finance, gradually deconstructing them into basic shapes and distorting the light from their windows into new patterns. The buildings are animate and persist, regardless of human presence.

Listen to “BRJ” and check out the video for “Dark blue” below, as well as upcoming tour dates for caroline.

caroline Tour Dates:

August

20-23 – Brecon Beacons, U.K. @ Green Man Festival

September

03-06 – Wiltshire, U.K. @ End Of The Road Festival

October

17 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Old Hairdressers

18 – Manchester, U.K. @ White Hotel

19 – London, U.K. @ Café Oto