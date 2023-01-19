Caroline Rose Releases New Music Video "Miami," Announces New Album The Art Of Forgetting

Nearly three years after the release of Superstar, the Caroline Rose returns with a confessional honesty that’s only been glimpsed in previous works—though the cheeky humor is still there. Rose’s new album, The Art of Forgetting, is set to release on March 24 with New West Records.

Rose teased the tone of the upcoming album with their single “Love / Lover / Friend,” which was released last fall. In it, Rose sings, “I’m not your mother, I’m not your brother, I am not your son,” as their narrator explores the connection between two people. The ballad is accompanied by intoxicating, arpeggiated strings from an acoustic guitar with different textures through different forces, pulls, swells, and constraints within the track.

Along with the album announcement comes a new single, “Miami,” along with its music video. After an acoustic opening, the song finds a near gear with a war-like drumbeat and deep growls of an electric guitar for the chorus. Rose explains: “I’m not one to shy away from drama, and so this was a perfect opportunity to really bring out every ounce of desperation and anger and all those confusing emotions that happen after a big heartbreak.” The song ends kindly, hinting at what The Art of Forgetting means—healing. You can watch the music video below.

The album art and tracklist for The Art of Forgetting are below.

The Art of Forgetting Tracklist:

1. Love / Lover / Friend

2. Rebirth

3. Miami

4. Better Than Gold

5. Everywhere I Go I Bring the Rain

6. The Doldrums

7. The Kiss

8. Cornbread

9. Stockholm Syndrome

10. Tell Me What You Want

11. Florida Room

12. Love Song For Myself

13. Jill Says

14. Where Do I Go From Here?