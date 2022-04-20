Cat Power Shares Jim Jarmusch-Directed Video for "A Pair of Brown Eyes"

New York filmmaker Jim Jarmusch is no stranger to working with musicians, whether it’s been with his documentaries about The Stooges and Neil Young, or casting the likes of Tom Waits, Joe Strummer, multiple Wu-Tang Clan members and (once again) Iggy Pop in his movies. He’s also directed music videos for Talking Heads, Big Audio Dynamite and The Raconteurs. Now, Cat Power (aka singer/songwriter Chan Marshall) has joined that group of heavyweights, sharing the Jarmusch-directed video for her cover of The Pogues’ “A Pair Of Brown Eyes.”

Cat Power’s version of the song, which originally appeared on the band’s 1985 album Rum Sodomy & The Lash, comes from her most recent album Covers, which came out this past January, and swaps The Pogues’ guitar-and-accordian backing with layers of harmonies, mellotron and minimal percussion. The video matches the stark difference in instrumentation to a T, placing the singer and her mellotron in a cloud of white fog, and mirroring the ethereal quality she brings to the track.

“As someone who deeply loves Cat Power’s music, getting to collaborate with Chan on this video was like a dream come true,” Jarmusch said in a statement. “She’s so inspiring to me, of course as an artist, but she’s also just such an extraordinary person.”

Cat Power is currently on tour, playing dates across the U.S. and Europe, continuing with a show in Detroit tomorrow night (April 21) and wrapping up on Sept. 14 in Grass Valley, California. She’s also added new North American dates throughout the summer, including stops in Chicago and San Francisco.

Check out the video for “A Pair of Brown Eyes” below, and keep scrolling for an updated list of Cat Power’s 2022 tour dates.

