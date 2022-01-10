Cate Le Bon Shares Video for Final Pompeii Single, "Remembering Me"

Ahead of her sixth studio album, Welsh singer/songwriter Cate Le Bon has shared “Remembering Me,” our final preview of Pompeii ahead of its Feb. 4 release on Mexican Summer. It’s the third single from Le Bon’s Reward follow-up after “Moderation” and “Running Away.”
In a statement, Le Bon describes “Remembering Me” as “a neurotic diary entry that questions notions of legacy and warped sentimentalism in the desperate need to self-mythologise.”
Her vocals float over fluttering synths and a hypnotic mixture of electric and acoustic guitars as she evokes the human predisposition to delusion—the stories we tell ourselves to feel larger than life. “Louder than empty rooms / Face down in heirlooms,” Le Bon sings over long-time collaborator Stella Mozgawa’s drums, her self-image’s shadow lengthening with each word while the instrumentation around her distorts like a Dali painting.
Le Bon is front and center in the “Remembering Me” video (dir. Juliana Giraffe and Niccola Giraffe of Giraffe Studios), her colorful costuming (by Monica Adriana Rowlands) standing out against stark black and white backgrounds. The visuals echo Le Bon’s lyrics, purposefully presenting her singing and swaying figure so that it jumps off the screen.
Le Bon wrote her new album primarily on the bass, of all instruments—she plays everything except drums and saxophone on the album, which she recorded mostly by herself (with an assist from another long-time collaborator, co-producer Samur Khouja) in Cardiff, Wales.
Check out “Remembering Me” below, and find Le Bon’s 2011 Daytrotter session and tour dates further down.
Cate Le Bon 2022 Tour Dates:
February
06 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony
08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
17 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
19 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Rock / SLO Brew Music Hall
24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s [SOLD OUT]
March
14 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
15 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire
16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
17 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
18 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall
19 – Dublin, IE @ The National Concert Hall
21 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club
22 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre
23 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
28 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
29 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
31 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
April
01 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
02 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
03 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
05 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
06 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
07 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan
08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatre
09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Small Vega
11 – Brussels, BE @ AB Box
12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso