Cate Le Bon Shares Video for Final Pompeii Single, "Remembering Me"

Ahead of her sixth studio album, Welsh singer/songwriter Cate Le Bon has shared “Remembering Me,” our final preview of Pompeii ahead of its Feb. 4 release on Mexican Summer. It’s the third single from Le Bon’s Reward follow-up after “Moderation” and “Running Away.”

In a statement, Le Bon describes “Remembering Me” as “a neurotic diary entry that questions notions of legacy and warped sentimentalism in the desperate need to self-mythologise.”

Her vocals float over fluttering synths and a hypnotic mixture of electric and acoustic guitars as she evokes the human predisposition to delusion—the stories we tell ourselves to feel larger than life. “Louder than empty rooms / Face down in heirlooms,” Le Bon sings over long-time collaborator Stella Mozgawa’s drums, her self-image’s shadow lengthening with each word while the instrumentation around her distorts like a Dali painting.

Le Bon is front and center in the “Remembering Me” video (dir. Juliana Giraffe and Niccola Giraffe of Giraffe Studios), her colorful costuming (by Monica Adriana Rowlands) standing out against stark black and white backgrounds. The visuals echo Le Bon’s lyrics, purposefully presenting her singing and swaying figure so that it jumps off the screen.

Le Bon wrote her new album primarily on the bass, of all instruments—she plays everything except drums and saxophone on the album, which she recorded mostly by herself (with an assist from another long-time collaborator, co-producer Samur Khouja) in Cardiff, Wales.

Check out “Remembering Me” below, and find Le Bon’s 2011 Daytrotter session and tour dates further down.

Cate Le Bon 2022 Tour Dates:

February

06 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

17 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

19 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Rock / SLO Brew Music Hall

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s [SOLD OUT]

March

14 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

15 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire

16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

17 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

18 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall

19 – Dublin, IE @ The National Concert Hall

21 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

22 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

23 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

28 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

29 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

31 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

April

01 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

02 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

03 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

05 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

06 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

07 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan

08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatre

09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Small Vega

11 – Brussels, BE @ AB Box

12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso