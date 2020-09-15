Watch Chance the Rapper Perform Virtual Concert for Ralph Lauren

On Monday night, Grammy award-winning artist Chance the Rapper performed a virtual concert in collaboration with Ralph Lauren at their flagship store in Chicago, Chance’s native city.

“Music and fashion to me have always been interlinked,” Chance says. “Ralph Lauren has always been one of my favorite designers, right by my side for some of my favorite moments in my career and personal life. This intimate virtual concert ties together all the greatest events of my life and allows me to sing about them the way I always wanted to.”

Chance and Ralph Lauren have collaborated several times, including when he donned a Ralph Lauren shirt (and a hat bearing the number “3,” of course) for the cover of his 2016 album, Coloring Book.

Watch Chance the Rapper’s exclusive virtual concert for Ralph Lauren below.