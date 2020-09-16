Charli XCX, Nathaniel Rateliff, Hayley Williams & More Playing Bonnaroo's Virtual Roo-Ality Festival

Bonnaroo has announced their new virtual music festival “Roo-Ality,” which will screen a mix of live performances and archived shows on YouTube. The festival begins on Sept. 24 and runs through Sept. 26, and its lineup will include new sets from Charli XCX, Hayley Williams, Denzel Curry, Lennon Stella and more, plus past performances from Jack White, Beastie Boys, Run The Jewels and others.

Roo-Ality will stream every night that weekend starting at 4:30 p.m. CST, as a replacement for the traditional annual festival. The full weekend schedule with set times will be announced soon.

View the official lineup poster for Bonnaroo’s Roo-Ality festival below, and browse their exclusive “Bonnaroo From Home” merchandise line here. Click here to read Paste’s recap of Bonnaroo 2019.