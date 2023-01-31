Cheekface Return with "The Fringe": Watch the Lyric Video

Cheekface found plenty of critical acclaim since forming in 2017—at least as far as this publication is concerned. Paste named their 2021 album Emphatically No one of the best rock albums of that year, and their follow-up Too Much To Ask was one of our Best Albums of 2022.

Now the Los Angeles band returns with a new single, “The Fringe,” that questions, in that tongue-in-Cheekface way, what success really means. “Success is cringe,” Greg Katz sings, “I want to be on the fringe.”

The frontman for a trio that calls itself “America’s Local Band” goes on to talk-sing about “carving massive nudes out of cold mayonnaise” and an art gallery showing of the “personal history of my runny nose,” skewering the more ridiculous elements of avant garde and the band’s own striving for success, all while he and his bandmates Amanda Tannen (bass) and Mark Edwards (drums) play catchy power-pop-punk that begs for repeat listens.

“Even if you don’t think you’re knowingly capitulating to the demands of later capitalism, success in your career or field kind of feels like selling out,” Katz says in the song’s press release. “Like, work, or art, or whatever feels somehow more authentic, or just better, if other people don’t like it, or if you’re failing. And maybe it feels like a badge of honor to just reject success altogether, and because of that, there’s maybe an impulse to self-sabotage, like, to do things on purpose that you know will not succeed. Also, this song has a nice guitar solo in my opinion, although I am biased, because I played it.”

Cheekface tour dates:

March 12 – Tucson, AZ @ Groundworks

March 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

March 21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Backroom

March 22 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

March 24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

March 25 – Washington DC @ Comet Ping Pong

March 26 – Philly, PA @ Ukie Club

March 29 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

March 31 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

April 1 – Toronto, ON @ The Monarch Tavern

April 2 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit

April 4 – Columbus, OH @Ace of Cups

April 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

April 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

April 8 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall