Cheekface Share New Single, “Featured Singer”

Los Angeles indie-rock trio Cheekface have just shared a rather cheeky, amusing new single, “Featured Singer.”

Lead bandmember Greg Katz shared the inspiration for the track in a statement, noting:

One day, mid-pandemic, I was thinking about how hard it is for a band to reach people, especially in the middle of the pandemic, and my daydreaming led me to thinking about how much easier it would be if I just did an uncredited featured vocal on an EDM song by a famous DJ, and that song became super famous without me having to do anything other than sing into a microphone. Like, I could be that faceless voice! I wouldn’t even have to do anything! I started laughing at myself for this stupid wish, and writing a little poem about it. A few days later, Mandy sent me this nasty bass-line over email and I just started reciting the poem over it. And so there was this song, about warehouse raves and frat parties, written via email, made at a time when there were no warehouse raves or frat parties.

In January, Cheekface released their sophomore LP Emphatically No. via New Professor—Paste ranked the album among the month’s best. The band has since scattered a couple of 2021 singles, including “We Need a Bigger Dumpster,” “Next to Me (Yo Guy Version)” (a July standout track) and now “Featured Singer.”

To ring in a successful year, and hopefully an even more fruitful year to come, the trio will also be hosting and performing a special New Year’s Eve set at Silverlake Lounge in L.A.

Watch the lyric video for “Featured Singer” below and find more information on Cheekface’s New Year’s party here.