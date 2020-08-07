Alabama Rapper Chika Releases New Single “U Should”

23-year-old Alabama-born rapper Chika has shared a new single today titled “U Should.” The single will be featured in an upcoming Netflix film, Power Project, which will be released on Aug. 14 and features Jamie Foxx. “U Should” follows her debut EP, Industry Games, released earlier this year.

After modeling as the face of Calvin Klein’s #MyCalvin campaign in 2019, Chika released her debut single, “No Squares.” Most recently, LeBron James recruited Chika to perform her track “CROWN” on his Graduate Together TV special.

Listen to “U Should” below: