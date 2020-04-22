Listen to Choir Boy's New Pop Gem, "Sweet Candy," From Their Forthcoming Album Gathering Swans

Choir Boy is back with another single from their forthcoming album Gathering Swans, out on May 8 via Dais. The single follows “Complainer” and “Toxic Eye,” released earlier this year, and it wears the same shimmering quality. Adam Klopp brings the same ethereal depth to his voice, and it matches the sparkly, passionate instrumentals well. The band explained the song’s unlikely inspirations:

On the first day working on it in the studio, Michael and I took some acid hoping it would soften our biases. Mid way through the day I began imagining the song as a neighborhood in a 1950s musical. When the instrumentation sounded natural to me, it felt like the characters were going about their business on a calm Saturday morning, chiming in to the neighborhood gossip when they saw fit. “Oh it’s true, I heard that too.” Chaz and Jeff would play around with the beat and instrumentation and every 10 minutes Michael and I would return from space with a twinkly piano or a character from our play. At some point, our friend Bly (who recorded and produced the record) began producing a meal of tomato sauce and garlic bread. The sauce was fragrant and seemed to take forever to cook. In the middle of someone’s take, the toaster oven bell dinged a great ding. “Someone’s cooking something good!” I thought. So we incorporated the bell sound in the drums. The day continued like that with many ideas tipping toeing the line between rotten and wrong. Finally, after an exhausting day of stimulating playtime, we drank some fancy bottled water and went home.”

Unfortunately, the band had to cancel their North American tour with Surf Curse due to coronavirus concerns. They have another live show scheduled for June 27 in Salt Lake City, but that’s likely tentative.

Listen to “Sweet Candy” below, and preorder Gathering Swans here.