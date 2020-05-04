Watch Christine and the Queens Cover Neil Young's "Heart of Gold"

After releasing the incredible La vita nuova EP earlier this year, Christine and the Queens has returned to share some new covers. After covering Travis Scott and The Weeknd, she’s now shared a cover of Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold.” She also recently shared episodes of behind-the-scenes footage from her gorgeous, extravagant La vita nuova video, and you can watch the latest episode here. Christine and the Queens latest full-length Chris arrived in 2018.

After previous covers of “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” and “Blinding Lights,” “Heart of Gold” is another vertical-filmed video, which sees Héloïse Letissier trade the acoustic and pedal steel guitar of Young’s Harvest original for silvery synths and piano and richly-produced vocals.

In our review of Christine’s recent EP, Paste contributor Austin Jones wrote, “La vita nuova sounds like a collection of essentials for a soon-to-be prolific artist.”

Hear Christine and the Queens cover “Heart of Gold” below.