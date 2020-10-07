Chubby and the Gang Sign to Partisan Records, Share New Song and Animated Video

By Lizzie Manno  |  October 8, 2020  |  10:00am
Photo by Ellie Chaplin Music News Chubby and the Gang
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Chubby and the Gang Sign to Partisan Records, Share New Song and Animated Video

After releasing their acclaimed 2020 debut album Speed Kills, U.K. punk band Chubby and the Gang have signed to Partisan Records (Fontaines D.C., Laura Marling). Today, they’ve also shared a previously unheard track from the Speed Kills sessions called “Union Dues,” plus an cartoon character-packed video for their song “All Along The Uxbridge Road.”

“Union Dues” resembles the throttling, no-nonsense punk-pop of their debut LP, complete with harmonica wails, bluesy piano and big-time rock ‘n’ roll chords.

Earlier this year, Paste caught up with frontman Charlie Manning-Walker after their first American tour. Revisit that interview here as Manning-Walker discussed their influences, working on their debut with Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco and why their U.S. tour was “fucking mayhem.”

Speed Kills has also been digitally reissued and re-released via Partisan today, and will be physically re-released on Nov. 20. The album was remastered for vinyl, with standard and limited editions available. Chubby and the Gang are returning with a new album in 2021.

Watch the video for “All Along the Uxbridge Road,” and listen to “Union Dues” below.

Tags
Also from Chubby and the Gang
Also in Music