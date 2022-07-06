Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Clairo to Perform "Bags" in Italy

Phoebe Bridgers joined Clairo onstage last night (July 5) in Milan to play her 2019 single, “Bags.”

Clairo was supporting Bridgers at her show at Carroponte in Sesto San Giovanni. The show aligned with Bridgers’ Reunion Tour and Clairo’s Sling Tour in support of her second album of the same name.

Bridgers came onstage to provide the backing vocals to mimic the studio version of the track. The occasion marks the first time the two have performed the song together live.

You can watch the fan-recorded footage (and Bridgers’ 2017 Paste Studio session) below.