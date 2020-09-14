Watch Clairo Perform 2 New Songs at A.G. Cook's Appleville Festival

While performing at A.G. Cook’s virtual festival “Appleville” this weekend, indie singer/songwriter Clairo debuted two new songs during her set.

Performing on an acoustic guitar, both songs felt calming with a hint of darker emotions. “I’m holding out for sympathy,” she sings on the first. Clairo leaned into a higher pitch on the second song, showcasing her vocal range.

“two new songs, no idea when these will see the light of day but i thought i’d share a couple things i’m working on now,” Clairo posted on Instagram.

Other performers at Appleville included 100 Gecs, Hannah Diamond and Charli XCX. Clairo released both her debut LP Immunity and collaborated on “February 2017” from Charli XCX’s Charli last year.

Watch Clairo’s Appleville performance featuring the unreleased songs below. Read Paste’s Immunity review here.