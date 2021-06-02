Cloud Nothings Announce North American Tour

Back in February, Cloud Nothings released their new, Steve Albini-produced album The Shadow I Remember on Carpark Records. Today (June 2), the band has announced a run of summer and fall tour dates behind the record, kicking off Aug. 20 in Chicago, Illinois, before wrapping around the States and ending in the band’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 19.

Tickets for the tour go on sale June 4 at 10 a.m. and are available for purchase here. Below, check out the video for the band’s The Shadow I Remember single “Am I Something,” as well as their 2010 Daytrotter session, before checking out their full list of North American dates.

Cloud Nothings North American Tour Dates:

August

20 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

21 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

26 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

29 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

October

21 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

25-29 – Miami, FL @ S.S. Neverender Cruise

31 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

November

02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room HLP

06 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

13 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

15 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

16 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

19 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern