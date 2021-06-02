Cloud Nothings Announce North American Tour

Back in February, Cloud Nothings released their new, Steve Albini-produced album The Shadow I Remember on Carpark Records. Today (June 2), the band has announced a run of summer and fall tour dates behind the record, kicking off Aug. 20 in Chicago, Illinois, before wrapping around the States and ending in the band’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 19.
Tickets for the tour go on sale June 4 at 10 a.m. and are available for purchase here. Below, check out the video for the band’s The Shadow I Remember single “Am I Something,” as well as their 2010 Daytrotter session, before checking out their full list of North American dates.
Cloud Nothings North American Tour Dates:
August
20 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
21 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo
24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups
26 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
29 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
October
21 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
25-29 – Miami, FL @ S.S. Neverender Cruise
31 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
November
02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room HLP
06 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
13 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
15 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
16 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
19 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern