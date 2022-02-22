Cola, Featuring Former Members of Ought, Announce Debut Album Deep in View, Share "So Excited"

“Every end is a new beginning,” the old saying goes—the November 2021 end of Montreal’s Ought was the beginning of Cola, a new project featuring Ought’s Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy, and U.S. Girls/The Weather Station drummer Evan Cartwright. The trio signed to Fire Talk Records and released their debut single “Blank Curtain,” and now they’ve announced that there’s more where that came from: Fire Talk will release Cola’s debut album Deep in View on May 20, and new single “So Excited” is out now along with a music video.

“So Excited” is a worthy addition to the Ought and Cola canon, a subtly nervy art-rock shuffle that draws its energy from Stidworthy and Cartwright’s shift low end. Darcy’s muted guitar serves the groove without pulling focus from it, and his similarly subdued vocal underscores the disappointment at the song’s aching heart: “And if you are so excited / Then you are so invited / To take this stone and right it,” he croons, pointing out how our passions are often exploited—we dive headfirst into pursuits we expect will fulfill us, only to find ourselves “feeling bound up instead.”

“We would talk about this track as the ‘capstone’ of the Cola record,” recalls Darcy in a statement. “It was that song that we would warm up with and get tight on since it was one of the first to really come together, plus it’s fun to play. There are Cola songs of mine that predate this one but this was the one I was working on when Ben told me he was going to come back from grad school and we talked about jamming together. It clicked when we played it out with Evan and from there we decided to work on songs for a new project.”

“The first song Tim showed me, I had this special bassline which I had been playing at Ought soundchecks and was saving for the right moment,” adds Stidworthy. “It fit perfectly in the first phrase of the chorus and felt like it was a sign.”

Check out the “So Excited” video (dir. Camille Anais Semprez & Cedar Teionietathe Jocks), the details of Deep in View and Cola’s tour dates below. You can revisit our list of the 10 best Ought songs here.

Deep in View Tracklist:

01. Blank Curtain

02. So Excited

03. At Pace

04. Met Resistance

05. Degree

06. Water Table

07. Gossamer

08. Mint

09. Fulton Park

10. Landers

Deep in View Art:

Cola Tour Dates:

March

12 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

June

20 – Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

21 – Boston, MA @ Sonia’s

22 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

25 – Washington, DC @ DC9

27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

29 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

July

01 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

02 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

06 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

08 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

12 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

14 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

16 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

18 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

August

20 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

23 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

24 – London, UK @ Moth Club

25 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

26 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

27 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

31 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

September

01 – Newcastle UK @ The Cluny 2

02 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest (Yes)

04 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival