Win a Fender Paranormal Cyclone Guitar from Paste & Billy Raffoul

PROMOTIONAL

“Bliss” is the latest release from Billy Raffoul’s upcoming EP I Wish You Were Here , arriving March 24th on Nettwerk. He previously shared the captivating, uptempo “We Could Get High” and the lush love song “Better.” Together, these tracks serve as a much-anticipated introduction to the next chapter of Raffoul’s artistry and were created alongside long-time collaborators Justin Zuccato and Mike Crossey, highlighting the graceful grit of his vocals and his knack for telling stories straight from the heart.

Billy will be supporting the viral rock band American Authors on their spring 2023 North American tour. The tour starts February 10th, and will make stops in Washington D.C. at Union Stage, Philadelphia at World Cafe Live, New York at Racket (previously the old Highline Ballroom), Los Angeles at The Troubadour and wrapping up in Seattle at Neumo’s.

Enter our contest in partnership with Billy Raffoul here

Check out Billy Raffoul on tour here.