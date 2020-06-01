Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (June 1-6)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (June 1-6) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Grace Potter

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grace Potter on YouTube

Grace Potter is continuing her weekly series “Monday Night Twilight Hour,” a singalong with her fans on YouTube. This week, she invites “all to join me for some songs of healing & compassion” and encourages viewers to donate to the Equal Justice Initiative in light of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

Brandi Carlile

When: 8:55 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

On Monday night Brandi Carlile will perform her 2018 album By The Way, I Forgive You in honor of her 39th birthday with proceeds benefitting her crew.

Music Industry Blackout

This isn’t a livestream—in fact it’s quite the opposite—but on Tuesday the music industry will collectively pause normal operations and reserve the day for outreach and activism regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sondre Lerche & Pokey LaFarge

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

Ben Gibbard

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Death Cab for Cutie on YouTube

The Death Cab frontman streams shows live from his home weekly.

Let’s Stay (In) Together: A Benefit To Support The Apollo

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Gibson is sponsoring this free benefit concert “dedicated to the memory of those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.” Viewers are encouraged to donate to the event, which benefits the legendary Apollo Theater. Featured performers include Gary Clark Jr., “Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots, Keb Mo and more.

Whitney

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

The indie-rock duo are teaming up with NoonChorus for an exclusive livestream event this week.

The Paste Happiest Hour

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste on YouTube

Continuing this week, you can wind down your day with a glass of something nice and an interview with one of Paste’s favorite people.

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day for 60 days, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly.