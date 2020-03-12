Every Music Festival and Event Canceled Due to Coronavirus (So Far)

Coronavirus has come for our sports (the NBA, MLB and MLS have all postponed or canceled their seasons), our mental health (How’s everybody feeling out there?), our movies (that means you, Peter Rabbit and A Quiet Place sequels) and, now, our music. Music festivals and concerts across the world are getting canceled or stalled due to the outbreak of the virus we call COVID-19, which the World Health Organization has, as of Wednesday, now classified as a pandemic.

In addition to these event cancellations, artists both big (Pearl Jam, Madonna, The Who and Mariah Carey, to name a few) and small (like TORRES, who had to emergency evacuate her band from Europe before the travel ban takes over on Friday night) are canceling shows, as well. For bigger artists, this isn’t as much of a financial issue, but for some smaller full-time artists, touring profits are their primary source of income, and this acceleration of events could leave some folks empty-handed, as Larry Fitzmaurice explained over at Stereogum. So now’s the time to buy a t-shirt or chuck a few dollars at your favorite indie artist’s bandcamp page, or just join us in supporting these artists who were slated to perform at this year’s now-canceled SXSW event.

So buckle up, folks. It seems that, maybe, this is only the beginning of many cancellations to come. But here’s what we know so far. See below for all the major music festivals and music events that have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak as of yet.

That’s right, both the massive annual popular music festival Coachella and its sister country sequel Stagecoach have been postponed to October due to the coronavirus. Coachella is now set to take place the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and 16-18, and Stagecoach on Oct. 23-25. As of now, tickets will be honored for those October dates, but we won’t know about full refunds until a statement from Goldenvoice arrives Friday, March 13, per THR. Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were scheduled to headline Coachella, while Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church were slated to head up Stagecoach.

All events for the 2020 South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas have been suspended, as of Friday. This is the first cancellation of the festival in its 34 years of existence. In an official statement from SXSW, the festival announced the City of Austin was behind the cancellation. SXSW later laid off a third of its employees to try and cover their losses, which are enormous. See and support our list of the artists we were most excited to see at this year’s event.

The annual Big Ears festival, which was set to take place in Knoxville, Tenn., March 26- 29, has been canceled, per an official statement from the festival. They are offering full refunds to ticket holders. “This has been a tough decision,” wrote founder/executive director Ashley Capps, but with the rapid development of events surrounding COVID-19, it just wasn’t possible to carry on with the events as planned.

Treefort Music Fest, the annual SXSW-style discovery festival in Boise, Idaho that Paste has covered in the past, was meant to take place March 25-29 but has been postponed to Sept. 23-27, per the festival’s website. “With support from The City of Boise and Central District Health, postponing the festival is the best option for the Treasure Valley, the far-reaching Treefort community and the individuals and organizations that support Treefort Music Fest,” the statement reads.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has postponed its scheduled May 2 induction ceremony to an unspecified date later in 2020. This year’s class includes Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, T-Rex and the Notorious B.I.G. “We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” said Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman in a statement. “We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

Fans, your health and safety is our highest priority. Given recent coronavirus news, we are postponing the Induction Ceremony and all Induction Week events until later this year. Details will be shared. The museum remains open. Thank you for your support: https://t.co/otstsNCtQnpic.twitter.com/4Xzia0×1YE — Rock Hall (@rockhall) March 12, 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday afternoon a ban on gatherings of 500 persons or more in New York state, so that means Broadway theaters will be closing their doors. “For Broadway theaters in Manhattan, these rules will go into effect at 5pm TODAY,” Cuomo wrote in an additional tweet. “We have already spoken to the theaters about these new measures and they agreed.” It’s unclear when this ban will lift.

We are taking new actions to reduce the density of people across the state.Starting Friday at 5pm, gatherings with 500 people or more will not be permitted in NYS.Additionally, for facilities with an occupancy of 500 or fewer, we are reducing the legal capacity by 50%. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 12, 2020

Miami’s largest annual dance and electronic festival, Ultra, has been postponed until 2021. The festival was supposed to take place at Bayfront Park in Miami March 20-22 with acts like Flume, Major Lazer and Zedd slated to perform. The new dates for the festival are March 26-28, 2021, per the festival’s website.

The French electronic festival Tomorrowland was supposed to happen March 14-21 in the French Alps but has been canceled due to the French government’s enforcing cancellations of large events, according to a statement on the fest’s website: “The French government is taking drastic measurements regarding the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) and is therefore enforcing the cancellation of large events in France, bringing together people from different nationalities on closed festival grounds and event locations.”

The 18th Korea Times K-pop festival, which was scheduled for April 25 at the Hollywood Bowl, has been canceled due to travel restrictions in Asia, a statement on their website reads. Ticket holders can receive a full refund or hold onto their tickets until a new date is announced.