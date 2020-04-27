Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (April 27-May 2)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (April 27-May 2) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

The National

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: The National on YouTube

As they do weekly on Monday evenings, The National are bringing another “Exciting Communal Event” to fans on Monday, April 27.

Natalie Prass

When: 1 p.m. ET

Where: La Blogotheque on Instagram

Natalie Prass is performing “A Stay Away Show” live on Wednesday afternoon.

Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Duke Arts on Facebook & Instagram

One of the most consistently delightful folk livestreams during all of this has been brought to us weekly by Duke Arts. This week’s guests are Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg.

Ben Gibbard

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Death Cab for Cutie on YouTube

The Death Cab frontman streams shows live from his home weekly.

Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Waxahatchee on Instagram

Kevin Morby and Katie Crutchfield (of Waxahatchee) host livestreams from their home weekly.

The Tallest Man on Earth

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: The Tallest Man on Earth on YouTube

The Tallest Man on Earth’s Kristian Matsson jumps on YouTube on Friday afternoons to play covers by request as well as his own tunes. You can email requests to questionsforkristian@gmail.com.

Runaway Horses with Margo Price

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Margo Price on YouTube

Country singer Margo Price’s weekly radio hour Runaway Horses happens on Friday nights and features hand-selected tunes.

The Paste Happiest Hour

When: Everyday, Monday-Friday, at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste on YouTube

Continuing this week, you can wind down your day with a glass of something nice and an interview with one of Paste’s favorite people.

Love From Philly

When: May 1-3

Where: Right here

This Philadelphia-centric virtual festival kicks off Friday and features Kurt Vile as a headliner, as well as Man Man, Eric Slick, and Lauren Hart, among many others. All proceeds benefit Philly’s entertainment community.

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day for 60 days, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly.