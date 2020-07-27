Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (July 27-Aug. 1)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (July 27- Aug. 2) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Grace Potter

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grace Potter on YouTube

Grace Potter is continuing her weekly series “Monday Night Twilight Hour,” a singalong with her fans on YouTube. A portion of the proceeds from donations will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Rhett Miller

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

During this week’s episode of Miller’s recurring series Monday Memories, he’ll play yet another Old 97’s or solo album in its entirety.

Emily Burns

When: 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: @emilyburnsmusic on Instagram

The British pop singer covers a track (chosen by fans) every Wednesday.

Shamir

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: @pastemagazine on Instagram

Shamir is this week’s guest on Quaran-Torials, where he’ll teach us how to make lasagna.

Stone Temple Pilots

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

The band will perform their iconic debut album Core all the way through this weekend. Buy a ticket for $9.99.

Shakey Graves

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

This special free Shakey Graves livestream will be filmed on location at Enchanted Springs Ranch in Boerne, Texas.

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon wraps up their partnership with The Recording Academy this week, which brings us one more week of a concert every day. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly, with Spotify matching dollar for dollar.

Christine and the Queens

When: Daily at 5 p.m. ET

Where: @christineandthequeens on Instagram

Christine and the Queens is hopping on Instagram every evening, “guests and weird concepts included,” per Brooklyn Vegan.

Jeff Tweedy

When: Most days at 10 p.m. ET

Where: @stuffinourhouse on Instagram

Jeff Tweedy and family host The Tweedy Show most evenings on Instagram.

Rough Trade Transmissions

When: Daily at 1 p.m. ET

Where: @roughtradenyc on Instagram

Rough Trade’s Instagram TV series happens every day.

George Ezra

When: Weekly

Where: Right here

British singer George Ezra has launched a new podcast called Phone A Friend with longtime pal Ollie MN. Check back weekly for new episodes.