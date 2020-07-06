Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (July 6-11)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (July 6-11) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Caitlyn Smith

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: @caitlynsmith on Instagram

Country singer Caitlyn Smith continues her livestream series with this week’s episode of “Lonely, Together.”

Grace Potter

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grace Potter on YouTube

Grace Potter is continuing her weekly series “Monday Night Twilight Hour,” a singalong with her fans on YouTube. This week, Potter will perform a selection of her earliest songs from her childhood home in Vermont. A portion of the proceeds from donations will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Waxahatchee

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Waxahatchee is performing each of her albums in full, and Monday night she’ll conclude the series with this year’s Saint Cloud. This is a ticketed event.

The Band Of Heathens

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

The Band Of Heathens host their Good Time Supper club every Tuesday evening, and the performance usually includes a special guest.

Andrew McMahon

When: 11 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Singer/songwriter Andrew McMahon will celebrate 15 years of the Jack’s Mannequin album Everything in Transit by playing the record from start to finish this weekend along with other songs from his own catalogue. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Dear Jack Foundation, which “provides impactful programming that directly benefits adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer in order to improve the quality of life and create positive health outcomes from treatment to survivorship for patients and their families.”

Christine and the Queens

When: Daily at 5 p.m. ET

Where: @christineandthequeens on Instagram

Christine and the Queens is hopping on Instagram every evening, “guests and weird concepts included,” per Brooklyn Vegan.

Jeff Tweedy

When: Most days at 10 p.m. ET

Where: @stuffinourhouse on Instagram

Jeff Tweedy and family host The Tweedy Show most evenings on Instagram.

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly, with Spotify matching dollar for dollar.

Rough Trade Transmissions

When: Daily at 1 p.m. ET

Where: @roughtradenyc on Instagram

Rough Trade’s Instagram TV series happens every day.