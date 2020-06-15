Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (June 15-20)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (June 15-20) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Grace Potter

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grace Potter on YouTube

Grace Potter is continuing her weekly series “Monday Night Twilight Hour,” a singalong with her fans on YouTube. This week, she again encourages viewers to donate to the Equal Justice Initiative in light of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

Rhett Miller

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

During this week’s episode of Miller’s recurring series Monday Memories, he’ll play yet another Old 97’s or solo album in its entirety.

Caitlyn Smith

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: @caitlynsmith on Instagram

For this week’s episode of “Lonely, Together,” country singer Caitlyn Smith welcomes special guest Kree Harrison.

Black Pumas

When: 12:30 a.m. ET

Where: Right here

Austin’s Black Pumas are making the late-night rounds this week, which includes a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Last week they released a moving cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

Angel Olsen

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Angel Olsen’s new “Cosmic Streams” series begins this week with a stream from Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville, N.C. Tune in for $15 a ticket. A portion of the proceeds will benefit YWCA Asheville, which is an organization dedicated to “eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly, with Spotify matching dollar for dollar.