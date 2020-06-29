Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (June 29-July 4)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (June 29-July 4) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Sarah Jarosz

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Sarah Jarosz on Facebook and YouTube

Americana musician Sarah Jarosz will kick off the week with a livestreamed performance benefitting the National Museum of African American Music, set to open in Nashville this fall.

Grace Potter

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grace Potter on YouTube

Grace Potter is continuing her weekly series “Monday Night Twilight Hour,” a singalong with her fans on YouTube. A portion of the proceeds from donations will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Waxahatchee

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

This month Waxahatchee is performing each of her albums in full, and Monday night she’ll take on 2017’s Out in the Storm. This is a ticketed event.

The Band Of Heathens

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

The Band Of Heathens host their Good Time Supper club every Tuesday evening, and the performance usually includes a special guest.

Andy Shauf

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

On Tuesday indie-folk singer/songwriter Andy Shauf will play his first ever all-request livestream from his home in Toronto. Proceeds will benefit a number of organizations including Parkdale Community Food Bank and Nia Centre for the Arts (“a Toronto-based not-for-profit arts centre that supports, showcases and promotes an appreciation of arts from across the African Diaspora”), plus Shauf’s own band and crew.

Jeff Rosenstock

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: @jeffrosenstock on Instagram

Punk rocker Jeff Rosenstock is taking requests ahead of this Wednesday’s livestream for $2 a pop with proceeds benefitting various Black Lives Matter, bail and transgender funds.

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly, with Spotify matching dollar for dollar.

Rough Trade Transmissions

When: Daily at 1 p.m. ET

Where: @roughtradenyc on Instagram

Rough Trade’s Instagram TV series happens every day.