Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (March 30-April 4)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (March 30-April 4) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Max Bloom

When: 4 p.m. ET

Where: @pastemagazine on Instagram

Yuck’s Max Bloom will perform live on Paste’s Instagram Monday afternoon.

Justin Moore

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: @justincolemoore on Instagram

Country singer/songwriter Justin Moore will host a livestream Monday night to celebrate his 36th birthday.

Caylee Hammack & Tenille Townes

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Caylee Hammack on Instagram and Facebook

The two country queens are teaming up for a quarantine livestream.

Josh Ritter

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Josh Ritter on YouTube and Facebook

The Americana singer will spend an hour taking requests via email and social media.

Daniel Tashian

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: @bigyellowdogmusic on Instagram

Nashville music firm Big Yellow Dog Music is bringing us #BYDCouchConcert, a recurring series featuring live music and Q&As. Thursday’s performance is courtesy of Daniel Tashian.

Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: @kevinmorby on Instagram



For the third week running, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield will team up with Kevin Morby for another Thursday night of interacting with fans, playing tunes and welcoming guests. This time, however, it’s Kevin’s birthday.

All The Ladies Music Festival

When: 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: All The Ladies Music Festival on Facebook

Children’s music artist Joanie Leeds is presenting All The Ladies Music Festival, an afternoon of family music performed by an all-ladies cast.

Indieheads Festival

When: Wednesday, April 1 & Thursday, April 2, 1-7 p.m. ET

Where: @indie_heads on Instagram

The notoriously niche Indieheads Reddit thread will host this “extremely online” festival to benefit indie artists affected by coronavirus, including Remo Drive, Why Bonnie and more.

Andrew Bird

When: Anytime

Where: Andrew Bird on YouTube

Andrew Bird has uploaded the breadth of his Live From the Great Room video series to YouTube. Streamed live over the past three years, the collection features interviews and songs with familiar faces such as Fiona Apple, Chris Thile and Yola.

