Courtney Marie Andrews Announces New Album Old Flowers

Big-hearted Americana singer/songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews has announced her next album.

Old Flowers, a follow-up to 2018’s May Your Kindness Remain (one of our favorite releases from that year), is set to arrive June 5 on Mississippi indie powerhouse Fat Possum. The news arrives with the warmest little love song (Can it still be a love song if the relationship is technically over?) you’ll hear this dreary week, “If I Told.” Listen below.

“Old Flowers is about heartbreak,” Andrews said of the forthcoming record in a press statement. “There are a million records and songs about that, but I did not lie when writing these songs. This album is about loving and caring for the person you know you can’t be with. It’s about being afraid to be vulnerable after you’ve been hurt. It’s about a woman who is alone, but okay with that, if it means truth. This was my truth this year—my nine-year relationship ended and I’m a woman alone in the world, but happy to know herself.”

“I learned to love the worst parts of you,” Andrews sings on “If I Told.” It’s a Dolly Parton-esque country song tinged with regret and curiosity in regards to the serendipity of relationships. She later asks, “Why did the universe draw me to you?”

Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief) produced the album, which only features two players besides Andrews herself: multi-instrumentalist Matthew Davidson (of Twain fame) and Big Thief’s James Krivchenia on drums.

Again, you can listen to “If I Told” below. While you’re here, watch Andrews’ 2018 Paste Studio session, further down. Keep scrolling for the Old Flowers album art and tracklist. Pre-order the album right here.

Old Flowers Album Art:

Old Flowers Tracklist:

1. Burlap String

2. Guilty

3. If I Told

4. Together Or Alone

5. Carnival Dream

6. Old Flowers

7. Break The Spell

8. It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault

9. How You Get Hurt

10. Ships In The Night