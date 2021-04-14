Crumb Announce New Album Ice Melt

Two years after their acclaimed album Jinx, indie-psych outfit Crumb have announced their second studio album, Ice Melt, out April 30 via their own Crumb Records.

The album was recorded with Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado in Los Angeles to create a surrealist atmosphere that takes cues from genres such as disco and dream-pop.

Frontwoman Lila Ramani describes the record as an examination of “real substances and beings that live on this planet.”

Recent Crumb singles “Trophy,” “BNR” and “Balloon” all appear on the album.

You can preorder Ice Melt here and check out the full album artwork and tracklisting below.

Ice Melt Album Art:

Ice Melt Tracklist:

01. Up & Down

02. BNR

03. Seeds

04. L.A.

05. Gone

06. Retreat!

07. Trophy

08. Balloon

09. Tunnel (all that you had)

10. Ice Melt