Cults Release New Single “Spit You Out”

New York duo Cults—-made up of singer/instrumentalist Madeline Follin and instrumentalist Brian Oblivion—have shared their newest single “Spit You Out.” Co-produced by Shane Stoneback, the single marks the first track co-written, performed, sung and produced by Follin, reconceiving the band’s structure and sound. “In the past, I’d never brought my own music to the table because I was just too shy,” Follin said.

Although “Spit You Out” was written before the COVID-19 pandemic, the song is oddly fitting for the present moment. Says the duo, “On this single we tried on some of our more left field influences from the exotica sounds of Esquivel to Nine Inch Nails style heaviness. It focuses on parasitic relationships and breaking away from toxic patterns of interaction. We never imagined it would relate to a worldwide pandemic.”

Watch the homemade music video for “Spit You Out” below. Further down, watch the Cults’ 2017 session in the Paste studio.