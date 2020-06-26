Cut Copy Announce New Album, Share "Cold Water"

Australian electro-pop group Cut Copy have announced their sixth studio album Freeze, Melt, out Aug. 21. They released the lead single “Cold Water” today.

The most enveloping part about the track is its atmosphere; it’s bubbly and quiet, slowly building with poignant synths.

Frontman Dan Whitford says about the track:

After extensive touring on our last album, “Cold Water” was one of the first new songs to appear. I’d moved to Copenhagen and had been listening to a lot more ambient and instrumental electronic music and as a result “Cold Water” felt quite different to songs we’d made in the past. It was less dance, but more atmospheric. Also the subject matter explores love in today’s context, where the climate and fate of the planet are becoming increasingly uncertain. Once we’d finished it, it felt like we’d placed a marker in the ground, guiding us in a new musical direction.

Listen to “Cold Water” below, and preorder Freeze, Melt here. Keep scrolling for the album art and the tracklist.

01. Cold Water

02. Like Breaking Glass

03. Love Is All We Share

04. Stop, Horizon

05. Running In The Grass

06. A Perfect Day

07. Rain

08. In Transit