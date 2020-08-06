Cut Copy Release New Single "Like Breaking Glass"

Cut Copy have released a new single, “Like Breaking Glass,” from their forthcoming Freeze, Melt, out Aug. 21 via Cutter Records/The Orchard. “Like Breaking Glass” follows their previous singles “Cold Water” and “Love is All We Share.”

The band said of their new track:

“In the beginning ‘Like Breaking Glass’ started out as a completely different track. Before one weekend I was mucking around in the studio with just a drum beat and an acid bassline. I never managed to finish it, but when I came back to it the next week there was something about that beat that felt compelling, so I started writing a song over the top of it. It is about the conflicted feelings of a relationship that has begun to unravel. Where sometimes against all logic, you discover that affections run deep just as a break up becomes inevitable. It was also one of my favourite songs working in the studio with the band when we crafted the middle section of the song comprising of weird delay effects, off-beat drum hits and metallic clangs where Mitchell was throwing a box of metal objects around the room, and we stood there recording him.”

Preorder Freeze, Melt here, and listen to “Like Breaking Glass” below.