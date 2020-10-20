Hear Cut Worms Cover Tom Petty's "Louisiana Rain"

Earlier this month, Cut Worms, the moniker of Max Clarke, released his album Nobody Lives Here Anymore. Today, Clarke has shared a cover of Tom Petty’s “Louisiana Rain” in celebration of what would have been Petty’s 70th birthday.

Clarke says of his rendition:

Growing up in that place called the midwest, Tom Petty’s music was everywhere and nowhere. I couldn’t tell you the first time I heard it because it just felt like something that was always there, like part of the landscape. It influences you like heat coming off a highway or a smoke-filled barroom or a warm summer evening might influence you. I was fortunate enough to see Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers live one time at an outdoor pavilion in Ohio called Blossom Music Center. It poured rain and he played for 3 and a half hours. Sounded incredible. I was glad to get to record this tribute to him. I was also glad that my bandmates could play on it with me (albeit remotely). I sent it around and everyone put their parts on and then I mixed it. I’m pleased with how it came out and I hope you like it. Hope Tom would have liked it.

Cut Worms will be performing on WXPN’s Indie Rock Hit Parade this Friday, Oct. 23.

Listen to Cut Worms’ “Louisiana Rain” Tom Petty cover below.