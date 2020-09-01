Cut Worms Shares New Songs "Every Once In A While" and "The Golden Sky"

Ahead of his forthcoming album Nobody Lives Here Anymore, Cut Worms (aka Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Max Clarke) has shared two new tunes: single “Every Once In A While” and b-side “The Golden Sky.” Clarke also released two lyric videos, with the words appearing on a retro label of a vinyl record.

“Every Once In A While” features subtle thumping drums and calming vocals, making for stunning country-tinged single. “I’m just watching all the clouds go by / Just like clock hands, on the face of the sky” is just one of the imaginative scenes Clarke paints in the song.

“We did a few takes and used probably the 4th or 5th one with no punch ins or anything,” said Clarke. “I like the immediacy of it. It came out pretty much exactly how I wanted it.”

Nobody Lives Here Anymore arrives on Oct. 9 via Jagjaguwar, and you can preorder it here. Watch the videos for “Every Once In A While” and “The Golden Sky” below. Read Paste’s review of his 2018 album Hollow Ground here.