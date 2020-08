The trailer for David Byrne’s hit Broadway show American Utopia, which is slated for an Oct. 17 release on HBO, is out now.

Directed by Spike Lee, the film gives viewers at home the chance to experience another closed Broadway musical from the comfort of their couches.

Watch the one-minute trailer of HBO’s American Utopia below, and read our review of Byrne’s 2018 album of the same name here.