Dawn Richard Announces North American Tour with Purity Ring

As if the tour announcements couldn’t get any better, electronic funk innovator Dawn Richard has announced that she will be joining synth-pop duo Purity Ring on their North American tour. The tour will be in support of Richard’s dazzling album, Second Line, and Purity Ring’s WOMB, whose tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

In addition to the massive tour, Richard will also be performing for Dreamstage’s Virtual Pride Celebration on June 26. Richard will also be making solo stops in Louisville, Kentucky, for WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday and Boise, Idaho, for an appearance at Treefort Music Festival in September. Tickets are on sale now.

You can scroll down for full tour details and purchase tickets here.

Dawn Richard Electro Revival Tour Dates:

June

26 – Dreamstage.live Virtual Pride Celebration

September

08 – Louisville, KY @ WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

15 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater*

16 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight*

26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

October

22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory*

24-25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune*

26 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre*

28 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre*

29 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall*

30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Center*

November

01 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall*

03 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag*

05 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre*

06 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

07 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

08 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

10 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre*

11 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live!*

12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

13 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

15-16 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

17 – Washington, DC @ Anthem*

18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*

20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*

22 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor*

23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution*

24 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live*

26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory*

28 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

29 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

30 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada*

December

01 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom*

03 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory*

04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot*

06 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*

07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

08-09 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park*

10 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater*

11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theater*

(* w/ Purity Ring)