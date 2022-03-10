Dazy and Militarie Gun Team Up on “Pressure Cooker”

James Goodson’s Dazy and Ian Shelton’s Militarie Gun have released a collaborative track, the characteristically fuzzed-out and hooky “Pressure Cooker.” The single—and music video, in which the pair go from long-distance creative partners to sharing the stage—arrives ahead of both acts’ upcoming spring tours.

Recorded on opposite coasts (Dazy is based in Virginia, Militarie Gun in Los Angeles), then mixed and mastered by Justin Pizzoferrato (Dinosaur, Jr., Pixies, Wild Pink), “Pressure Cooker” combines Dazy’s lo-fi guitar pop with Militarie Gun’s hard-charging hooks. Goodson and Shelton swap worn-out verses (“Tightrope slipping / One step, I’m flipping out,” Shelton growls) over the bass- and drum-driven track, joining voices in the choruses to admit, “Pressure cooker’s got me running out,” as jagged guitars arc and spike all around them.

“Ever since I met Ian, we’ve had a tendency to veer off into long conversations about songwriting, but when he suggested we should try to do something together I thought he was just being friendly,” says Goodson in a statement. “He kept bringing it up so finally I showed him a song I’d been working on, and in no time at all he was sending back vocals and new ideas. I’m always blown away by the amount of energy and personality that Militarie Gun can pack into a song, and it was really cool to work together and see that happening in real time.”

“I think a lot of times rock musicians seem to only create within their own band bubble and I wanted to try to step out of the way we’re used to creating songs,” says Shelton. “I’d become a huge fan of Dazy and had been bugging James about doing a song together. I don’t think he took me seriously at first, but eventually he sent me ‘Pressure Cooker’ and within a couple hours I’d sent it back with my vocals, and the song was almost done.”

Watch the “Pressure Cooker” video (dir. Audri Kenley) below, and find Dazy and Militarie Gun’s tour dates further down.

April

05 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel @

13 – Richmond, VA @ Fuzzy Cactus ~

(@ = with Modern Color, Soul Blind)

(~ = with Dummy)

March

18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza #

22 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ^

23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

24 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount ^

25 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

26 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick ^

28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

29 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

30 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^

April

01 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater ^

02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ^

03 – Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry ^

05 – Calgary, AB @ Commonweath ^

06 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room ^

08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater ^

09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^

10 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater ^

12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at Catalyst ^

20 – San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe *

21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

22 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside *

23 – Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial *

August

13 – Kingston, UK @ Fighting Cocks %

14 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store %

15 – London, UK @ Underworld %

16 – Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s %

17 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange %

18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club %

19 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion %

20. – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo %

(# = w/ Touchè Amore, Vein.fm, Closer)

(^ = w/ Touché Amore, Vein.fm, Scowl)

(* = w/ Mil-Spec)

(% = w/ Fiddlehead)